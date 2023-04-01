Supervisor faces N5.9m gas theft charge

A 50-year-old company supervisor, Francis Maduka, on Friday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State for allegedly stealing 7,812kg of gas worth N5.9 million.

Maduka, whose address was not provided and facing two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some others still at large on February 15 at 10am at SOL Investment Limited, White Sand, Ijegun, Lagos State.

Aigbokhan said that the defendant stole the gas belonging to SOL Investment Limited, where he worked.

He said that the defendant could not give account of the missing gas when the company’s account was audited.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287(7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287(7) provides for seven years’ jail term for stealing from one’s employer, while Section 411 provides for two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, K. A. Ariyo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Ariyo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed, adding that one of them must be a blood relative to the defendant.

She adjourned the case until May 18 for mention.

