Superstar, Kannywood Ali Nuhu named Mouka’s brand ambassador

Celebrated actor, director Ali Nuhu, popularly called the King of Kannywood or Sarki -Ali, has joined the Mouka family as the Brand Ambassador for Northern Nigeria.

A press release issued Monday indicated that the market leader in Nigeria’s sleep industry made the strategic move to further deepen the brand’s presence in the Northern region, by leveraging the popularity of this sensational celebrity.

The statement added that the move comes right after the company announced its change in ownership and its elevation to becoming a member of the Dolidol International Group based out of Morrocco.

Mouka’s Managing Director, Femi Fapohunda, hinted that the company would be taking even bolder steps to ensure the brand maintains its growth trajectory.

The Kannywood celebrity, who has earned numerous accolades as the most influential actor in Hausa films, was hosted to a warm reception at Mouka’s corporate office in Lagos on Friday, 8 April 2022, met with the company’s leadership team.

Introducing him to the company’s operations, Mouka’s boss said the movie superstar resonates with one of the company’s core values, which is excellence. He also had this to say, “the objective of this partnership with Ali Nuhu is to use his voice to educate our Northern consumers about the importance of quality sleep to their overall wellbeing and the role Mouka products play in this equation”.

While shedding more light on the similarity between the Mouka brand and its brand ambassador, Mouka’s Chief Commercial Officer, Dimeji Osingunwa, said, “the collaboration between Ali Nuhu and the Mouka brand would be quite rewarding, as both parties share a mutual value of excellence.

The Mouka brand is the market leader in the sleep industry, while Ali Nuhu is the king of Kannywood, a perfect combination to achieve Mouka’s business goals in northern Nigeria. We are delighted that we chose him,” Osingunwa stressed.

In his remark, the elated Kannywood idol, Ali Nuhu, said, “I am committed to doing my best to take the Mouka brand to greater heights in Northern Nigeria through various initiatives in line with its mission of adding comfort to the lives of Nigerians”.

The Mouka brand continues to lead in the sleep industry through groundbreaking campaigns and product innovations.