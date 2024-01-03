SuperSport won’t broadcast AFCON 2023, says Multichoice

Multichoice, the parent company of DStv, on Wednesday, said the upcoming African Cup of Nations tournament would not be broadcasted on its platform.

It said the satellite failed to secure the broadcasting rights to broadcast the continent’s biggest footballing event on its SuperSport channels.

“SuperSport Channel will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 scheduled for January 13th – February 11th, 2-24, because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament.

“However, AFCON 2023 games will be available through our partner broadcast stations on Free to Air (FTA) channels.

Also Read:

“Multichoice Africa remains committed to ensuring football fans across Africa continue to enjoy unrivaled access to entertainment and football games available on DStv and GOtv platforms including, the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Zambian Super League, and many more of football’s most prestigious competitions,” the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 34th edition of AFCON will begin on 13 January in Ivory Coast.