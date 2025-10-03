SuperSport to air Chelsea vs Liverpool, European giants’ clashes

It is another blockbuster weekend across Europe, with the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A all serving up heavyweight clashes. Fans can catch every moment live on DStv and GOtv.

Premier League: Chelsea-Liverpool Showdown

The action begins Saturday at 12:30pm as Leeds United host Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs remain unbeaten under Thomas Frank and aim to extend their run at a Elland Road.

At 3pm, Arsenal welcome West Ham United to the Emirates, while Manchester United face Sunderland at Old Trafford in a must-win fixture for Ruben Amorim. Wolves also meet Brighton in another 3pm tie.

The headline fixture comes at 5:30pm when Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea need stability after back-to-back defeats, while league leaders Liverpool look dangerous going forward but have shown defensive cracks.

On Sunday, Newcastle United host Nottingham Forest at 2pm before Brentford take on champions Manchester City at 4:30pm. All Premier League matches will air live on SS Premier League (GOtv Ch. 65, DStv Ch. 203).

La Liga: Barcelona Seek Response, Real Aim to Rebound

Spain’s spotlight falls first on Saturday evening as Real Madrid host Villarreal at 8:00 pm. Real, who suffered a derby defeat to Atlético last weekend, need a strong response, but defensive injuries have left them short of options. Villarreal, buoyed by mid-table form, will hope to exploit Madrid’s vulnerabilities.

On Sunday at 3:15pm, Barcelona visit Sevilla. The Catalans lead the table with 19 points, though they enter wounded after a midweek Champions League defeat to PSG. Hansi Flick’s side remain unbeaten in La Liga but must cope with key absences, including Raphinha.

Later at 8pm, Atlético Madrid travel to Celta Vigo. Fresh from dismantling city rivals Real, Diego Simeone’s men are in fine form, with Julián Álvarez leading the scoring charge. With Celta struggling near the bottom, Atleti are favourites to close the gap on the leaders. All La Liga action is live on SS La Liga (GOtv Ch. 66, DStv Ch. 204).

Serie A: Milan-Juventus Rivalry Renewed

The Italian weekend opens Saturday at 5:00 pm with Inter Milan hosting Cremonese. Cristian Chivu’s side steadied themselves after two league defeats, but the absence of Marcus Thuram leaves Lautaro Martínez carrying the goal burden.

On Sunday at 5pm, Napoli face Genoa, needing points to climb back into the top four after their loss to Milan last weekend.

The standout fixture arrives at 7:45pm as Juventus host AC Milan. Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan is top of the table after a strong start. Juventus are unbeaten but winless in their last two league outings, and must avoid losing further ground on the leaders. All Serie A fixtures air live on SS Africa 2 (GOtv Ch. 64, DStv Ch. 208).

Weekend Highlights

Premier League

Leeds vs Tottenham — Sat 12:30pm

Arsenal vs West Ham — Sat 3pm

Man United vs Sunderland — Sat 3pm

Chelsea vs Liverpool — Sat 5:30pm

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest — Sun 2pm

Brentford vs Man City — Sun 4:30pm

La Liga

Real Madrid vs Villarreal — Sat 8pm

Sevilla vs Barcelona — Sun 3:15pm

Celta Vigo vs Atlético Madrid — Sun 8pm

Serie A

Inter Milan vs Cremonese — Sat 5pm

Napoli vs Genoa — Sun 5pm

Juventus vs AC Milan— Sun 7:45pm

