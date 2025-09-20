SuperSport lines up another weekend of football thrillers

The weekend is packed with unmissable football action across Europe, with key clashes in both the Premier League and La Liga.

Premier League: Matchday 5 Drama

Liverpool open the round on Saturday at 12:30pm with the first Merseyside Derby of the season against Everton. Arne Slot’s men remain unbeaten after a midweek 3-2 win over Atlético Madrid, while David Moyes’ Everton have lost four of their last five derbies.

At 3pm, Brighton host Spurs. The Seagulls’ form has dipped, but Thomas Frank’s side are flying after back-to-back wins over West Ham and Villarreal.

At 5:30pm, Manchester United face Chelsea at Old Trafford. United are reeling from a 3-0 derby defeat to City, while Chelsea also need to bounce back after a 3-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich.

Sunday begins at 2pm with Bournemouth, fresh from three straight wins, hosting a Newcastle side wounded by a midweek defeat to Barcelona.

The weekend closes at 4:30pm with Arsenal vs Manchester City at the Emirates. Arsenal impressed in Europe with a 2-0 win over Athletic Club, but Bukayo Saka’s fitness remains a concern as they face Guardiola’s high-flying champions.

La Liga: Spanish Giants Back in Action

On Saturday at 3:15pm, Real Madrid host Espanyol at the Bernabéu. Los Blancos are in good spirits after a 2-1 Champions League win over Marseille, and with Mbappé and Bellingham leading the charge, they will expect to keep their strong form going.

On Sunday at 8pm, Barcelona welcome Getafe to the Olympic Stadium. Hansi Flick’s team are unbeaten domestically and defeated Newcastle 2-1 in midweek. With a young, attacking squad hitting stride, they will look to keep the pressure on Madrid.

Weekend At a Glance

Premier League

Liverpool vs Everton — Saturday, 12:30pm

Brighton vs Tottenham — Saturday, 3pm

Manchester United vs Chelsea — Saturday, 5:30pm

Bournemouth vs Newcastle — Sunday, 2pm

Arsenal vs Manchester City — Sunday, 4:30pm

La Liga

Real Madrid vs Espanyol — Saturday, 3:15pm

Barcelona vs Getafe — Sunday, 8pm

Where to Watch

All fixtures will be broadcast live on SuperSport Premier League (GOtv Ch. 65, DStv Ch. 203) and SuperSport La Liga (GOtv Ch. 62, DStv Ch. 204).

Stream every match on the DStv Stream or GOtv Stream app.

Upgrade or manage your subscription via the New MyDStv or MyGOtv app or visit www.dstv.com or www.gotvafrica.com.

