SuperSport airs Nigeria vs South Africa AFCON qualifier live

DStv-and-GOtv.jpg
Both teams are in qualifying Group E along with Seychelles and Libya for the 32nd African Cup of Nations holding in Cameroon next year

SuperSport will broadcast live the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria and South Africa from the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Saturday.

All active DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact subscribers will have access to the encounter on SS4, while GOtv Plus subscribers can watch on SS9 at 4:30pm.

Both teams are in qualifying Group E along with Seychelles and Libya for the 32nd African Cup of Nations holding in Cameroon next year.

Tunisia’s Youssef Essrayri has been appointed as the referee for the match.

With over 25 years of football rivalry, the Super Eagles of Nigeria leads against Bafana Bafana of South Africa with eight wins, three draws and one loss in 12 matches.


