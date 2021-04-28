Super Falcons star Francisca Ortega has penned a two-year deal with Spanish giants Levante UD Femenino.

The Super Falcon, formerly with Chinese side, Shanghai Shenhua, is the second Nigerian at Levante after Andrea Okene and the ninth in the Iberrdola.

The club announced the big signing on their website: “Levante UD Femenino has acquired the services of forward Francisca Ordega for the remainder of the season plus two more, that is, she signs until 2023.

“The international attacker with Nigeria has extensive experience in European football and, specifically, played for Atlético de Madrid during part of the 2017-18 financial year, playing a total of eight games in the Primera Iberdrola.

“In addition, she has played for clubs such as Bayelsa Queens and River Angels and, outside his country, in Russian Rossinyaka, Swedish Pitea, Washington Spirit, Sydney FC and Shanghai Shenhua.

“Regarding her appearances with the Nigerian national team, ‘Franny’ is one of the most established footballer in the Super Falcons. With her national team, she has won the editions of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018 and participated in the 2011, 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

“Her record also reflects, among others, a first Iberdrola title and a runner-up in the US championship. On a personal note, she has been twice elected MVP of the African Soccer Championship and was nominated for Best African Soccer Player in 2014 and 2018.”