Super Falcons’ Revelation Cup delight NFF

With commendations for world football -governing body, FIFA, for its greater attention, interest and commitment of funds to women’s football, the Nigeria Football Federation has expressed delight that Nigeria will be participating in the Four-Nation Revelation Cup Tournament holding in Leon, Mexico from February 15 to 21, 2023.

The football association praised the wisdom behind getting the Super Falcons into the preparatory tourney.

The tourney is coming ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

The NFF noted that the other three participating nations: Mexico, Costa Rica and Colombia, are also World Cup-bound.

The Nigerian body was also pleased that the Falcons will be participating in another preparatory tournament in Turkey in April.