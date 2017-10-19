Super Falcons hire foreign coach 

The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed former Houston Dash manager Randy Jordan Waldrum as the technical adviser of the Super Falcons.

The NFF board on Thursday approved the recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee and has directed the Secretariat to immediately conclude negotiations with the American gaffer.

Waldrum signed a three-year contract with Houston Dash, but left after the club failed to qualify for the league playoff.

Prior to joining the Dash, Waldrum served as the head coach of the Notre Dame women’s soccer team, a position he held from 1999 to 2014.

He was also fired as the Trinidad and Tobago women’s national team coach in January 2016.