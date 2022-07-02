Super Falcons gun for N208m AWCON prize money

Nine-time African champions, Nigeria’s Super Falcons will be gunning for a princely sum of N208million (USD 500 000) when hostilities begin at the Africa Women’s Nations Cup in Morocco.

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe announced the increase of 150% in prize money for the competition in line with the new policy at CAF to make women’s football in Africa globally competitive.

The tournament will kick-off tonight at 8:30pm with hosts Morocco playing Burkina Faso at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, in Rabat.

The overall prize money of the competition has been increased from USD 975 000 to USD 2 400 000 – an increase of almost USD 1.5 million.

The President of CAF and the CAF Executive Committee have identified women’s football as amongst the top priorities of CAF.

The winner of this year’s edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022 will pocket $500,000 – a 150 per cent increase of $300,000. Previous winners of this competition received $200,000.

The prize money for runners-up has almost doubled from $175,000 to $300,000 and the semi-finalists will get $225,000 each, which has increased from $125,000.