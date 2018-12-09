Super Falcons get opponents for World Cup + all groups fixtures

African champions, Nigeria’s Super Falcons, have been drawn alongside hosts France, South Korea and Norway in Group A of the FIFA Women’s World Cup next year.

Two-time champions Germany are in Group B with China, Spain and Africa’s second representatives South Africa, while 2015 hosts Canada are with European champions the Netherlands, Cameroon and New Zealand in Group E.

The ceremony at La Seine Musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt, just outside Paris, also set reigning champions the United States up for a clash with Thailand to begin their defence of the title.

Hosts France in Group A would meet with South Korea in the opening game of the 24-team tournament at the Parc des Princes in Paris on June 7 as Les Bleues hope to match their male counterparts, who won this year’s World Cup in Russia.

The final will be played on July 7 in Lyon, the 58,000-seat stadium in the city that is home to the women’s Champions League holders.

In other highlights of the draw, England and Scotland will meet each other in their opening game after being placed in the same group in Saturday’s draw alongside former winners Japan as well as Argentina.

For England, the draw co-hosted by their former star Alex Scott handed them the tantalising prospect of an opening game in Group D against old rivals Scotland in Nice on June 9.

Scotland are making their debut in the competition.

England and Scotland also met in their opening group game at Euro 2017 in the Netherlands, with England romping to a 6-0 victory on their way to a semi-final defeat against the hosts.

United States, the champions in 2015, are in Group F with Sweden, Thailand and tournament newcomers Chile.

The US have won three of the previous seven tournaments.

Australia were among the top seeds but Alen Stajcic’s side must face Brazil and Italy as well as debutants Jamaica in Group C.

The Matildas will meet Italy in their opening game in Valenciennes on June 9.

All the Groups:

Group A:

FRANCE

KOREA REPUBLIC

NORWAY

NIGERIA

Group B:

GERMANY

CHINA PR

SPAIN

SOUTH AFRICA

Group C:

AUSTRALIA

ITALY

BRAZIL

JAMAICA

Group D:

ENGLAND

SCOTLAND

ARGENTINA

JAPAN

Group E:

CANADA

CAMEROON

NEW ZEALAND

NETHERLANDS

GROUP F:

USA

THAILAND

CHILE

SWEDEN.