Nigeria’s Super Falcons have crashed out of the ongoing Women’s World Cup in France after losing 0-3 to Germany on Saturday.

The Nigerian side conceded two goals in the first half and conceded another in the second half as Germany coasted home to victory.

The Falcons were never a threat to the rampaging German girls as they dominated the game from beginning to the end.

Alexandra Popp’s 20th-minute headed goal was allowed to stand by referee Yoshimi Yamashita after she deemed Svenja Huth was not interfering in play while in an offside position.

Then, following another VAR check, she awarded a penalty having ruled Evelyn Nwabuoku had fouled Lina Magull.

Sara Dabritz converted from the spot and Lea Schuller fired in a late third.

Either Sweden or Canada stand between the two-time winners and a place in the semi-finals.