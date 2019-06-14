Super Falcons coach, Thomas Dennerby, says the team will not defend against hosts, France, in their last group A game at ongoing Women’s World Cup in France.

Dennerby said this in a video posted on the team’s Twitter handle on Friday, ahead of the African champion’s clash against the Europeans on Monday.

France, however, are favourites to be successful at Roazhon Park Stadium, Rennes, after two wins from two matches while Falcons have three points from two games as well.

He said: “The game is crucial and we need to get a point.

“We have to go for it, not just defend, because if you defend, there’s a big chance that they will score; if we score, there is always a good chance to have points with you from the game.”

On her part, former captain of the team, Rita Chikwelu, assured fans of the team’s readiness against France.

Chikwelu said: “We are going to fight to get a point. It’s going to be a more physical game in the midfield; we are not going to give them any space to operate the midfield.”

A point from the final group game could secure Nigeria a spot in the Round of 16.