Super Falcons coach, goalkeeper nominated for Ballon d’Or

Super Falcons coach Justine Madugu and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie have been nominated for the 2025 Ballon d’Or Johan Cruyff Trophy and Yachine Trophy respectively.

The Johan Cruyff award honours the most outstanding coach in women’s football globally, while the Yachine Trophy recognises the world’s best women’s goalkeeper.

Madugu earned this prestigious nomination following his historic triumph at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where he led the Super Falcons to their 10th continental title in sensational fashion.

In the final held in July in Rabat, Morocco, the Super Falcons mounted a dramatic comeback from two goals down to defeat the host nation 3-2, sealing a memorable and emotional victory for Nigeria.

Under Madugu’s leadership, the team scored 14 goals and conceded just three across six matches, finishing the tournament unbeaten with five wins and one draw — a goalless stalemate against Algeria.

The other nominees in this category are: Arthur Elias – Head coach, Brazil women’s national team, and Renee Slegers, the Head coach, Arsenal Women.

Others are Sarina Wiegman, Head coach, England women’s national team, and Sonia Bompastor, the Head coach, Chelsea FC Women.

On the other hand, Nnadozie was also instrumental in Nigeria’s success at the 2024 WAFCON.

Her standout displays earned her the Best Goalkeeper award and a place in the Team of the Tournament.

Other nominees for the Yachine Trophy include Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC), Cata Coll (Barcelona Femeni), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea Women), and Daphne van Domselaar (Arsenal Women).

