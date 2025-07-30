Super Falcons arrive Lagos with 2024 WAFCON trophy + Video

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have arrived in Lagos State following their triumph at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where they secured their 10th continental title.

The 10-time African champions after their 3-2 comeback over the Atlas Lionesses Morocco, were welcomed by a jubilant crowd in Lagos upon their arrival.

Fresh off receiving national honours—Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON)—from President Bola Tinubu on Monday, the team was greeted with loud cheers, chants, and celebrations as they arrived in the city carrying the coveted trophy.

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to host the champions, with a trophy parade lined up as a highlight of their visit.

