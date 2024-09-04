Super Eagles v Cheetahs: Fans to pay N1,000, N3,000

Tickets for Saturday’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between the Super Eagles and Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State will go on sale on Friday.

While the Very Import Personalities tickets will go for N3,000 each, fans who opt for the regular stands will pay N1,000 each.

Match ticket sale points, according to the Nigeria Football Federation Marketing and Sponsorship Department, include Uyo Township Stadium; Government Primary School, Obio Etoi; Memories FM, Ernest Bassey Street; Comfort FM, Ikot Akpanabia; Inspiration FM, Udo Udoma; and De-Choice Shopping Plaza.

Other sale points will be designated by Thursday.

Saturday’s cracker, which is a Match Day 1 encounter in the race for the finals, will kick off at 5pm.

