Super Eagles Umar, El-Rufai’s son, secure ownership rights of Rancher Bees FC

Super Eagles striker and Real Sociedad forward, Sadiq Umar and a House of Representatives member for Kaduna North, Bello El-Rufai, have officially acquired ownership of Ranchers Bees FC, a historic Kaduna football club.

This is as the team is set to compete in the Nigeria National League (NNL) in the upcoming season.

Ranchers Bees FC, established in the 1970s, was a prominent force in northern Nigerian football, reaching the 1988 CAF Cup Winners’ Cup final and securing the 1989 WAFU Cup.

In recent years, however, the club has struggled in the Nigerian National League, hampered by financial and administrative challenges.

Speaking on the acquisition, Sadiq Umar expressed his excitement about reviving the club’s glory days.

Umar said he and his partner, Bello, the son to the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai “want to return the club to its old glory days”.

He added that the target is to return the club to the Nigeria Premier League.

“Growing up, I watched Rancher Bees of Kaduna, a club that produced countless players.

“It’s a thing of pride and joy for us to be the bona fide owners of the club,” the Super Eagles player said.

“I’m elated by the feedback from Rancher Bees supporters and the people of Kaduna. We will bring back the old memories of the club and return the fans to the stadium.”

Post Views: 4