Super Eagles to undergo heart test

Members of the Super Eagles will on Wednesday undergo mandatory blood tests ahead of this Friday’s clash against Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The test which is basically ECG, according to the team’s media officer, Babafemi Raji, is as stipulated by the World football governing body, FIFA.

Checks revealed that electrocardiogram (ECG) is a simple test that can be used to check your heart’s rhythm and electrical activity. Sensors attached to the skin are used to detect the electrical signals produced by your heart each time it beats.

Meanwhile, 25 players were in camp as at press time, just as Zaidu Sanusi, Chidozie Awaziem, Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu are still being expected.