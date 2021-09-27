Super Eagles to face CAR next month in Douala

Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Central Africa Republic (CAR) in its next FIFA World Cup Qualifying game in Douala next month.

According to www.kick442.com source in Cameroon, the Group C clash between the Central Africa Republic and Nigeria on October 9, 2021, will take place at Japoma Stadium, Douala.

Douala is now the new home ground of the Central Africa Republic after playing its first two games in the Qualifiers against Cape Verde (1-1) and Liberia (0-1) at the Japoma Stadium, Douala.

The Central Africa Republic (CAR) Under 20 Girls also played their Nigerian counterparts, losing 0-7 on Saturday in Costa Rica 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers at the Japoma Stadium, Douala.

Super Eagles have a perfect start to Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with victories over Liberia (2-0) and Cape Verde (1-2) and will play a doubleheader with Central Africa Republic (CAR), the first at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, before traveling to Douala for the return leg.