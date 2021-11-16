Super Eagles struggle to World Cup qualifiers knockout stage

Nigeria’s Super Eagles managed to qualify for the knockout stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup following a hard-fought one all draw against Cape Verde at Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday.

Victor Osimhen put the Genort Rohr side ahead in the early minutes of the game but the visitors equalised few minutes later after Nigeria’s defenders were caught napping in the vital area.

Returnee Odion Jude Ighalo and Victor Osimhen led Nigeria’s attack while Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon were saddled with midfield role.

Watford FC of England new signing, Maduka Okoye retained his place in goal just as he got cover from Chidozie Awaziem, Jamilu Collins, Stand-in captain, William Troost-Ekiong and Leon Balogun as they marshal Nigeria’s defence.

Nigeria toppled Group C with 13 points ahead of Cape Verde who finished with 11 points, while Liberia and Central African Republic ended with six and four points respectively.

The knockout round of the qualifiers is slated for March 2022.