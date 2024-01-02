Super Eagles Striker pays health insurance fees for 110 beneficiaries

Nigeria’s Super Eagles Striker, Sunusi Ibrahim has paid the Nasarawa Health Insurance Agency (NASHIA) enrollment fees for 110 beneficiaries in Nasarawa state for a period of one year.

Ibrahim, with Canada’s Club de Foot Montreal paid the fees through his SI14 Foundation.

He made this known, while distributing the NASHIA Identification cards for accessing the free healthcare services to the beneficiaries in Keffi Local Government Area, on Tuesday.

Speaking to newsmen, Ibrahim said the gesture was to ameliorate the hardships faced by some quarters of the public, with regards to easy access to healthcare service delivery.

He said the 110 beneficiaries included the aged, people living with disabilities, children under the age of five, pregnant women, widows and vulnerable in the electoral wards in Keffi.

“I made this effort because I know the situation for some people in the country is hard. That is why it is difficult for them to go to the hospital to receive basic healthcare needs.

“So I thought deeply about it and decided to support them by sponsoring their enrollment into the Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency,” he said.

Ibrahim said he would continue to work closely with the agency to sensitise locals in Keffi on the importance of health insurance and get more enrolled to the scheme.

“When they came to me and proposed the idea, I embraced it wholeheartedly because it is a wonderful idea and a noble way to give back to the community,” he recalled.

He called on the state and local governments and well-meaning Nigerians, to support the effort by getting more residents enrolled.

Also speaking, Dr Yahaya Ubam, Executive Secretary, NASHIA commended the footballer for the gesture, especially for providing for the less privileged.

Ubam said: “I am very happy with this development. Instead of people throwing out money without properly managing it, he has decided to impact the lives of the people of his community.

“Spending on health from your pocket is capital intensive especially in the present day Nigeria because we all know what is happening.

“Giving little for the healthcare of others is a big gesture. So we thank him and we will continue to work with him and other well-meaning Nigerians to get many others covered by the scheme”.

Nwosu Benedict, a beneficiary, said if more Nigerians can emulate the steps taken by the Nigerian international, the country will be a better place.

“I am happy to be here. It’s not about spraying money here and there. What the young man has done will go a long way in helping some of us have access to healthcare services,” he said.

Ibrahim featured for Nigeria’s Super Eagles during the 2020 African Nations Cup qualifier against Togo and also played for Nigeria’s Under-23 side