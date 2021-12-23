Super Eagles static on FIFA ranking

Three-time African Champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles have retained their 36th position in the current World football governing body monthly ranking.

The Nigerian side got 1478.78 points to keep her place on the log and will feature as the fifth best on the continent when the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations kick off in January.

Senegal leads the pack and are closely trailed by Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia.

And while the quantity of games changed radically from one year to the next, the top ranked team in the FIFA World Ranking has remained the same. For the fourth year in a row, Belgium (1st) end the calendar year in pole position, albeit only just ahead of Brazil (2nd)by 2.1 points. France (3rd) complete the podium for 2021.

The next World Ranking will be published on 10 February 2022.