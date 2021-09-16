Super Eagles static on FIFA ranking

Former African champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles remained static in the world football governing body, FIFA monthly ranking.

With 1492.37 points, the Nigerian side retained her 34th position globally and fifth in Africa.

Nigeria is ranked behind Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco.

The Gernot Rohr lads stand the chance of improving their placement on the log when they battle Central Republic of Africa (CAR) in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying doubleheader next month.

Nigeria leads Group C of the World Cup qualifier with six points from two games.

Meanwhile, Belgium and Brazil continue to lead the way, there is a new face on the podium. Following mixed results in Qatar 2022 qualifying this month (two draws and a win), France drop out of the Top 3, allowing England to take their place courtesy of two wins and a draw some nine years after last being there.

With three victories in as many games, Denmark broke into the Top 10, where Portugal and Spain swap positions.

The next FIFA World Ranking is slated for 21 October 2021.