Former African champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles, retained her 31st position on the latest World football governing body FIFA monthly ranking.

Despite no international matches played since last edition, the Nigerian side trails highest ranked African teams, Senegal and Tunisia, with 1493 points.

The spread of COVID-19 remained an obstacle to the staging of international matches.

This has again affected the latest FIFA World Ranking, which remains unchanged.

Belgium remained at the summit ahead of France and Brazil, who complete the podium, while England and Uruguay continue to occupy fourth and fifth respectively.

Lying in wait behind them are, in descending order, Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Argentina and Colombia.

Outside of the Top 10, 200 other national teams are waiting to get back in action and shake up world football’s hierarchy.

The resumption or start of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in the respective confederations is awaited with eagerness and should see plenty of movement in the Ranking in the months ahead.

The next FIFA ranking will be published on July 16, 2020.