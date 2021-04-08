Nigeria’s Henry Onyekuru may miss this weekend’s Super Lig home clash against Karagumruk following the passing away of his mother, Jessy Onyekuru.

Onyekuru’s club Galatasaray via its official Twitter handle expressed sadness over the demise of the the 23-year-old forward’s mother.

“We have learned with great sadness that our footballer Henry Onyekuru’s precious mother, Jessy Onyekuru, died. We share the pain of Henry Onyekuru and his family, and extend our condolences and patience,” Galatasaray tweeted.

Similarly, the Nigeria Football Federation commiserated with the forward: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of @NGSuperEagles forward, @henryconyekuru, following the sad passing of his dear mother.

“May her soul Rest In Peace.”

The Super Eagles winger is on loan from French Ligue 1 side Monaco.

He has so far scored five goals in 12 appearances for “Gala”.