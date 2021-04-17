Super Eagles defender, Shehu Abdullahi, inspired Omonoia Nicosia to a 2-0 win against Anorthosis in a Cypriot league tie on Saturday.

The Nigerian, who was pivotal to Omonoia Nicosia win, starred for the entire 90 minutes of the game.

Thiago Santos and Marko Scepovic’s goals in both halves sealed it for the visitors.

With the win on Saturday, Omonoia Nicosia have opened up five points lead at the summit.

Omonoia Nicosia, also known as The Greens, have amassed a total of 72 points from 33 league games.

Abdullahi and teammates have set their sights on Cypriot league title.

The former Bursaspor Turkey flying wing back and teammates are gunning for their 21st league title.

Omonoia is the most popular and one of the most successful football clubs in Cyprus, having won 20 national championships, 14 cups and 16 super cups.

They host title contenders AEL Limassol in their next game of the series.