Former African champions, Super Eagles, have moved two places to the 29th spot in the latest World football governing body, FIFA, monthly ranking.

The Nigerian side, who are also ranked as third best African team behind Senegal and Tunisia, sealed her placing on the log with a total of 1493 points.

Nigeria, however, will be hoping to improve her placement on the log in their friendlies next month against Cote d’Ivoire, Tunisia and Sierra Lone in Austria.

Meanwhile, the 54 UEFA Nations League games that took place across Europe at the beginning of September had an immediate impact on the FIFA World Ranking, which had remained unchanged since April 9.

While there has been no movement among the leading quartet – in descending order: Belgium, France, Brazil and England – Portugal (5th, +2) have moved into the top five thanks to victories over Croatia (8th, -2) and Sweden (18th, -1).

Other countries moving in the right direction are Spain (7th, +1), Italy (12th, +1), the Netherlands (13th, +1), and Germany (14th, +1), with each gaining one place in the global classification.

Wales (21st, + 2) climbed two rungs but remain just outside the top 20.

Russia, hosts of the last FIFA World Cup, are further back in 32nd, but had the biggest gain in this edition, ascending six places courtesy of wins over Serbia (31st, – 2) and Hungary (52nd, unchanged).

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on October 22, 2020.