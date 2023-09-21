Super Eagles slip on FIFA ranking

Former African champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles, have dropped one spot to the 40th position in the World football governing body’s monthly ranking.

The Jose Peseiro lad, with 1488.86 points, slipped one spot to the 40th position in September.

The Nigerian side are also ranked as sixth best team in Africa and will be one of the seeded countries for AFCON 2023 draw slated for October 10 in Abidjan.

Recall that Nigeria rounded up the AFCON 2023 qualifier with a 6-0 drubbing of São Tomé and Príncipe in Uyo.

At the top of the ladder, Argentina (1st) tighten their grip at the summit of the FIFA World Ranking following their 1-0 triumph over Ecuador and a 3-0 away success against Bolivia in their opening CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

ALSO READ:

LUTH speaks on Doctor who reportedly died after working for 72 hours

I will appeal tribunal judgement, says PRP Enugu governorship candidate

Police arraign woman, 45, over alleged N2.4m fraud

Second place France lose some ground on the Albiceleste after suffering a 2-1 friendly defeat at the hands of Germany.

Meanwhile, Brazil (3rd), England (4th) and Belgium (5th) retain their places in a top five that remains unchanged from the July 2023 edition of the global ranking.

The leading pack are followed by Croatia (6th), the Netherlands (7th) and Portugal (8th), who are the only team amongst the top ten to climb a position.

Italy (9th) slip down a spot after having been held to a 1-1 draw away to North Macedonia in the sides’ UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier.

The top 10 line-up is completed by Spain.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on October 26, 2023.