Super Eagles retain 42nd spot on FIFA ranking

Former African champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles, have retained her position on FIFA monthly ranking for December.

The Nigerian side are ranked 42nd in the world with 1474.44 points based on the ranking released on Thursday by FIFA.

The Super Eagles remain the sixth-best nation among the teams in the Confederation of African Football.

The top five spots are claimed by Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt in that order.

Nigeria’s rivals in the race for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, namely: South Africa, Benin, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Lesotho, are ranked 66th, 97th, 124th, 133rd and 148th respectively.

Meanwhile, a year on from tasting glory at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Argentina (1st) are still on top of the world as 2023 draws to a close.

France (2nd) and England (3rd) round off the year-end podium and there has been no significant movement in the top 13.

The next FIFA Men’s World Ranking will be published on February 15, 2024.