Super Eagles retain 39th spot on FIFA ranking

Three-time African champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles retained her place in World football governing body, FIFA monthly ranking.

The side with 1486.48 points held on tightly to her 39th spot in the world, just they are ranked sixth best team in Africa.

Nigeria is ranked behind Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt on the continent.

Meanwhile, a total of 62 matches were played since the last edition of the FIFA World Ranking in June, with 25 of those matches taking place in the final competition of the Concacaf Gold Cup.

The other 37 matches were in the SAFF Cup (AFC) and COSAFA Cup (CAF), two tournaments that are considered friendly competitions for the purposes of the FIFA ranking.

There are no changes at all in the Top 10, which is made up solely of European and South American teams.

Argentina (1st) remain at the top of the pile, with the other two podium places occupied by France (2nd) and Brazil (3rd), closely followed by England (4th), Belgium (5th) and Croatia (6th).

Other teams are knocking on the door of the Top 10, however.

Knocked out in the semi-finals of the Gold Cup, the USA (11th) have missed a chance to break into the leading pack, and they now also have Mexico (12th, up 2) hot on their heels following El Tri’s triumph in the same competition.

Mexico’s rise means that Switzerland (13th, down 1) and Morocco (14th, down 1) have both fallen one spot.

The next FIFA World Ranking is slated for September 21, 2023.