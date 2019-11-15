Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles, is billed to depart the country for Maseru on Saturday for their second AFCON 2021 qualifying group game against the Squirrels of Lesotho.

Toyin Ibitoye, the team’s media officer, disclosed this in a telephone interview on Friday.

According to Ibitoye, arrangements have been concluded for the team travel to Maseru on Saturday, saying the date was strategically made to ensure the lads are in good stead for the game.

He informed: “Lesotho is a high altitude region and we have been advise on when to arrive the country in to avoid terrible conditions that might affect the player.

“So, we would traveling tomorrow, Saturday, for the game on Sunday.”

The Nigerian side is expected travel from Nigeria to Lesotho for six hours, 22 minutes.

Checks also revealed that the city of Maseru would be partly cloudy, 30 per cent degree centigrade and could be windy on match day.

The 20,000 capacity Setsoto Stadium, which was renovated and enlarged in 2011, hosts the game.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa, has expressed concerns over the synthetic pitch for the game against Lesotho will make it even more difficult.

Must said: “As you can see, it was a tough game against Benin but at the end of 90 minutes, we have three points so we are going over there to have another win because we know that the game is going to be very tough.

“We are going to play on an artificial pitch.

“It is not that easy because some of the players are not used to playing on a synthetic pitch.

“But we know what everybody expects from us so we are going there to do our best to win.”

Ranked 138th in the latest FIFA ranking, Lesotho registered an impressive 1-1 draw against hosts Sierra Leone (117th) in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Group L opener in Freetown.