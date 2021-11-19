Super Eagles of Nigeria static on FIFA ranking

Former African champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles, retained her 38th spot in the latest World football governing body, FIFA, monthly ranking.

The Nigerian side remained fifth best ranked the team on the continent behind Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria.

Meanwhile, November’s 120 qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, coupled with 25 friendlies also held this month, brought the total number of internationals in 2021 to 1,058.

And just as they have done since 2018, Belgium end the calendar year at the summit.

That said, the Red Devils came close to surrendering top spot to their nearest pursuers Brazil, who were unable to take advantage of Belgium’s draw in Wales after a stalemate of their own against Argentina.

Next come France, whose two qualifying wins this month moved them closer to the leading pair, themselves only separated by 2.1 points.

Closing in on a podium position are England, who climbed a rung on the ladder thanks to Italy’s travails in the qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

Down to sixth in the global standings, the reigning European champions now also have Argentina in front of them.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on December 23, 2021.