Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo, seals Premier League move + Photos

Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo has joined Premier League side, Southampton, on a four-year deal from Scottish Giants, Rangers.

Although his transfer fee is undisclosed, sources say the deal is worth £6 million that could potentially rise to £10 million, with performance based add-ons.

The 25-year-old has played the past three seasons at Ibrox, scoring 26 goals in 149 matches since joining from English league one side, Charlton Athletic, in 2019.

Aribo helped Rangers win their 55th Scottish Premier League title in the 2020/2021 season, their first in 10 years, while lifting the Scottish Cup last season.

He was a runner-up in last season’s UEFA Europa League in which he scored in the final against German Bundesliga side Frankfurt.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl is delighted with Aribo’s signing, saying: “Joe is a player with many qualities to his game, and we are very excited to welcome him to the squad in time for the pre-season trip to Austria.

“We believe Joe can bring energy and creativity to our side.

“Feeling comfortable in so many different positions is very helpful for a manager and shows he has a high level of football intelligence, with the ability to take on new information quickly.”

The player added: “It’s an amazing club with a lot of history here, and it’s a good plan with what’s to come next.

“I’m really excited for the journey.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world.

“I’ve been watching it since I was a young boy, it’s always been a goal for me to play here and show what I can do on this stage.

“It’s an amazing feeling, a dream come true.

“This is where I’ve wanted to be since I was a child growing up playing, so to say that I’m here now is really exciting.”