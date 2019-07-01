Nigeria’s Super Eagles may battle her eternal rivals, the Black Stars of Ghana, in the Round of 16 at the ongoing 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Lowly-rated Madagascar shocked Nigeria 2-0 as an awful performance by the Super Eagles handed the Indian Ocean islanders leadership of Group B and condemned the three-time champions to ignominious second place.

It would be interesting to see how the Eagles overcome this adversity and put up a show in their Round of 16 encounter at the same venue on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach, Gernor Rohr, has admitted that Nigeria lack strikers with hunger for goals.

Speaking after the match, Rohr said the Super Eagles find it difficult with a well-coordinated team.

He said the team has problem with goals scoring.

He said: “Yes, I think we have problems with goals scoring, especially against a well organised team.

“We hope to correct this before the next game.

“We lost to a good team because Madagascar was the first to qualify for the tournament and there is no shame in losing to such a team.

“Madagascar was the better team today.

“We started with giving them a gift and after, we could not find a solution.

“We made five changes because we wanted to give a rest to some players and also preserve those with cards.

“Sometimes it happens when you are already qualified; the players are relaxed and playing easy.”