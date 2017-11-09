Super Eagles land in Constantine for 2018 World Cup qualifier

The Super Eagles have arrived in Constantine ahead of Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup final qualifying round Group B Match Day Six clash with the Fennecs of Algeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that after a three-day camp in the Moroccan city of Rabat, the Super Eagles took off for Constantine on Thursday morning.

According to a post on the Super Eagles official Twitter handle on Thursday, the team left their camp in Rabat at about 9 a.m. and arrived in Constantine at about 10.05 a.m.

It said: “After three days of hard work and planning in a very friendly and conducive environment in Rabat, we set out for Constantine this morning.

“We arrived safely and the reception we got from the Algerian people was very warm and cordial.”

Meanwhile, Super Eagles’ skipper, Mikel Obi and Chippa United’s goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, were the latest to arrive the team’s camp in Rabat on Wednesday before the team departed for Constantine.

The Super Eagles, with the Russia 2018 World Cup ticket already in the bag, face the Fennecs on Friday in a match they only have their pride at stake.

The match is at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui, and will hold from 8.30 p.m. Algeria time.

The team will on Saturday move to Krasnodar, the Russian city which will host Tuesday’s international friendly between Nigeria and Argentina.