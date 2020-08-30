Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was stretchered off in Kaizer Chiefs ABSA Premier League clash against Bidvest after he suffered a nasty collision.

The incident happened two minutes before half time when Akpeyi dealt with a cross from the left but then collided with the leg of an onrushing Bidvest player.

It looked bad and he had to receive lengthy medical attention on the pitch before he was taken off.

It remains to be seen how long he would be out, but it appears his season is over with just two games to go.

The former Warri Wolves shot-stopper has endured a difficult period in goal since the South African top-flight resumed from the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the COVID-19 enforced break, Chiefs were sitting comfortably at the top of the ABSA Premiership, but following the restart, Ernst Middendorp’s men have picked up just five points out of a possible 15 to allow Mamelodi Sundowns close up the gap.

Although not at fault for Chiefs patchy form, Akpeyi has come under pressure from some Chiefs legends, who urged Middendorp to drop the Super Eagles star for Itumeleng Khune, the man he usurped.