Francis Uzoho, Super Eagles goalkeeper, has joined Apoel FC on a three-year deal with in an undisclosed fee.

Uzoho was on loan from Deportivo de La Coruña and has now made the move permanent after a promising campaign for the Cypriot-based club.

Uzoho posted on his Instagram account after his signature: “Happy to start a new journey today with this great club, hope to enjoy great success along the way, IN CHRIST ALONE.”

He became the youngest ever foreign goalkeeper to debut in La Liga at the age of 18 years and 352 days, and only the second-youngest player to appear in the league during the campaign, only behind Real Madrid’s Achraf Hakimi.

On August 24, 2018, Uzoho renewed his contract for three seasons and was immediately loaned to the Segunda División side Elche CF for one year.

In February 2019, he moved on loan to Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta in the search for more first-team football in the run-up to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The goaltender received his first call-up to the Nigerian senior squad in October 2017.

Uzoho made his full international debut on November 14, replacing Daniel Akpeyi in a 4-2 friendly win against Argentina.

He was named in Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

By that time he was considered Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper.