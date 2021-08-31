Super Eagles get new aircraft for World Cup qualifiers

A brand new official aeroplane has been delivered to further boost Super Eagles campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick made this disclosure while addressing members of the senior national team at their camp in Eko Hotel and Suites on Tuesday.

The NFF bigwig assured that the federation is focused on providing the players all the comfort they deserve, while the players should concentrate on ensuring Nigeria qualify for the World Cup.

His words: “I like the spirit in camp and I think with this spirit we would qualify for the World Cup.

“On our part, we are doing everything possible to give you the best.

“Firstly, we have the best plane now. In fact, It’s our official plane. It is the newest plane in the world now. It is waiting for us. It is taking us to Cape Verde and it will bring us back.

“For the next three years, you (the players) have insurance of about N17million so long as you remain in the Super Eagles. The insurance can cover as little as foot injury.

“It’s something huge and we are working towards it.

“We are not just working on finance but we are looking at value in kind so that you will talk less and act more on the pitch.”

Pinnick also assured the players of paying them visits in their quest to qualify for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“I’m very proud of you guys. This is good spirit, we fight, we argue but importantly we make up. I visited some players in their club. I’m going to Leicester City.

“I will come to all clubs because it is very important that we qualify and for those who will be going with us to Cape Verde we have ensure to put everything in place ahead of the game.”