Super Eagles further plummet on FIFA ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have further slipped down the ladder on the World football governing body, FIFA, monthly ranking.

From 38th position in June, the former African kings dropped one spot to the 39th spot with 1493.93 points in July.

Nigeria will hope to bounce to reckoning when hostilities begin in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers group stage.

This will be from September to November this year.

The Nigerian side is also hoping to win the remaining six games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when the qualification series resume in January.

At the summit of the ladder, Argentina (1st) tightened their grip at the top of the pile, having successfully defended their CONMEBOL Copa América crown.

France (2nd) are still their closest challengers, after reaching the semi-finals of UEFA EURO 2024.

Newly crowned European champions Spain (3rd, up 5) have yet more reason to celebrate after hauling themselves into the top three of the ranking, while beaten finalists England (4th, up 1) are just behind the leading pack, having leapfrogged Brazil (5th, down 1).

The next edition of the FIFA Men’s World Ranking will be published on September 19, 2024.

