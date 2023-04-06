Super Eagles further crash again on FIFA ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have further claimed down the ladder in the World football governing body, FIFA’s monthly ranking .

This time, the former African champions dropped five places to the 40th spot in the world ranking by FIFA..

The Nigerian side also lost her grip as the fifth best team in Africa.

They are currently ranked sixth behind Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt.

Nigeria got 1480.80 points to seat in the 40th position in global football.

Meanwhile, six years after last topping the FIFA World Ranking, Argentina are once again at the summit of world football. Recent friendly wins against Panama (2-0) and Curaçao (7-0) helped the world champions dethrone Brazil (3rd, minus 2), who paid a high price for defeat in their friendly against Morocco (2-1).

Not only did A Seleçao surrender top spot, but they also saw France move ahead of them.

Les Bleus’ ascent to second is down to back-to-back wins in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying against the Netherlands (4-0) and Republic of Ireland (1-0).

Outside the leading trio, there were no other movers among the Top 10. Belgium (4th, -) remain just outside the podium places, closely followed by England (5th, -).

In fact, the swapping of places by Senegal (18th, plus 1) and Denmark (19th, minus 1) were the only other notable changes in the Top 20.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on July 20.