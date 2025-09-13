Super Eagles ex-player emerges coach as Rep launches football club

Abubakar Kabir Bichi, the member representing Bichi Federal Constituency of Kano State, has unveiled Bichi First Football Club (FC) and appointed former Flying Eagles and Super Eagles player, Abubakar Musa, as the club’s coach.

The member of the House of Representatives unveiled the coach at the club’s premises in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

Musa, who enjoyed a distinguished playing career with Jigawa Golden Stars, Eagle Cement, Dolphins FC, Enyimba, and clubs in Saudi Arabia, also served as Assistant Coach at Plateau United and Kano Pillars FC.

In his remarks, Musa expressed appreciation to the club president and management for the confidence reposed in him, promising to deliver quality football that would make the club and its supporters proud.

He said: “I will work hard to ensure Bichi First FC becomes a force to reckon with.

“With maximum support, we can achieve great success together.”

Speaking also, Bichi said the establishment of the club was part of efforts to harness football talents in his constituency and engage youths positively.

According to him, plans are underway to construct an 18,000-capacity stadium in Bichi to further promote sports development in the area.

“Our goal is to empower youths, discourage illicit activities and make Bichi First FC a source of pride for Kano State and Northern Nigeria,” he added.

The newly formed club will compete in the Nigerian National League.

