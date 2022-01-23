Super Eagles dumped out of AFCON 2021

Yousef Msakni’s lone strike was all the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia needed to dash the dreams of Nigeria winning the Africa Cup of Nations for a record fourth time.

The Al Arabi of Tunisia striker caught the Nigerian side napping with a strike from 20-yard in the 47th minute of the tie at the Roumbe Adija Stadium in Garoua, Cameroon.

The goal was his 13th goal for Tunisia in 70 games.

Nigeria further lost grounds when Alex Iwobi, who was newly introduced, was sent off in the 64th minute after stamping on a Tunisian player in battle for the ball.

The red card was Iwobi’s first ever on the international scene.

Coach Austin Eguavoen started the game with the usual suspects in the mould of Taiwo Awoniyi, Samuel Chukwueze, Maduka Okoye, Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo, William Troost-Ekong, Zaidu Sanusi, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo, Moses Simon and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Nigeria came close to levelling the scoreline but Sadiq Umar’s finish failed to hit target on the dot on the 90th minute of the encounter.

Tunisia will play against Burkina Faso in the quarter finals on January 29.