Super Eagles’ defender Shehu Abdullahi salutes Lagos fans

Super Eagles’ star, Shehu Abdullah, has sent a passionate message to Lagos fans for backing the senior national team in their 2-0 win over Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday.

Shortly before the team departs the country’s shores for their Match Day Two of the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde, the Omonia Nicosia defender took to the social to appreciate the teeming fans.

“Important home win, we appreciate the Lagos fans. The support was overwhelming,” the former Kano Pillars player wrote.

Abdullahi, who joined Omonia Nicosia in September 2020, assisted the team win the Cypriot league title last season.

Omonia Nicosia garnered 78 points from 35 matches, five points ahead of Apollon.