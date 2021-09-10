Super Eagles defender, Awaziem, joins Turkish club on loan

Nigerian international and Boavista of Portugal star, Chidozie Awaziem, has joined Turkish club Alanyaspor on one-year loan.

President Hasan Çavuşoğlu said, “Awaziem set off after the Nigeria game and came to Alanya. He is a football player that we believe will contribute to our team.

“Transferring such players will not be easy. He was almost coming to Beşiktaş in the past days, but we were lucky. A very good team. We think we did it. I believe Aytemiz Alanyaspor will return to its old days with our new coach.

“We lost two matches, but we are still at the top of the league. I hope we will all get back together.

“We will try to bring our team to the place it deserves together with the new players, the technical team and the Aytemiz Alanyaspor community.

“Awaziem is now a part of Alanyspor. We are together until the end of the season. I think we will have a good season.”