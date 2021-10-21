Super Eagles crash two places on FIFA ranking

Former African champions, the Super Eagles slipped two places to 36th spot in the latest World football governing body, FIFA monthly ranking.

With a loss and win in the World Cup qualifiers against Central Africa Republic, the Gernot Rohr side got 1478 points in October.

Nigeria will aim at improving her placing on the log when they face Liberia and Cape Verde in the final round of the series.

Meanwhile, October was a busy month in international football, with qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, friendlies, and the final rounds of the UEFA Nations League all on the agenda. A total of 160 fixtures were played, the impact of which can be seen on the FIFA World Ranking.

Though their lead is now under threat, Belgium remain top despite UEFA Nations League defeats to France and Italy. Among the top five, only Les Bleus and Gli Azzurri have improved their positions.

Brazil remain second but are breathing down the neck of Belgium, just 12 points behind. England, meanwhile, drop two places to fifth.

A little further down, Spain’s progress at the expense of Portugal is also noteworthy, as is that of Germany, who leapfrog USA. Uruguay lost most ground among the top 20 by dropping three places to 15th.

It is after that, however, where we find some of the most significant movers on this edition. Morocco, Russia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and South Africa all made strides on the back of two wins from two this month in Qatar 2022 qualifying.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on 25 November 2021.