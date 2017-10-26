Super Eagles Coach says Argentina beatable

Salisu Yusuf, the Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles, on Thursday said Argentina are a beatable side.

Yusuf made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja ahead of the November 14 friendly match against the former world champions in Russia.

The coach said the Super Eagles were capable of reversing the series of defeats suffered at the hands of the South Americans by beating them in Russia this time around.

He told NAN that Argentina’s track records would not be an advantage because the two teams would play the match based on their current form.

Yusuf said: “My players are equal to the task any time anywhere and we are not afraid of big names because big names no longer play football, but talent and determination are key to winning matches.”

He assured Nigerians of an impressive outing against Argentina in the warm-up match aimed at boosting the morale of not only the players but their fans for World Cup.

NAN reports that the prestige friendly match will be one in the series lined up to familiarise Nigerian players with the playing style of their likely opponents at the World Cup.