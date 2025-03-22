Super Eagles’ coach demands more despite Rwanda win

Super Eagles Coach, Eric Chelle, says the team still needs to improve in spite of the 2-0 victory over the Amavubi of Rwanda on Friday in Kigali.

The encounter between the Super Eagles and Amavubi was a Match Day 5 fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for Africa.

The Malian said at the post-match conference that he is happy with the performance of his players against a tough Rwandan side.

Chelle expressed delight at the win, but stressed the need for the team to improve ahead of the next game on Tuesday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State against bottom placed Zimbabwe.

He said: “I just want to say it was a difficult game because Rwanda is a good side.

“I know the coach.

Also Read

“He is a good coach.

“We made a great game too.

“I am so happy and proud of my players, my guys and the Nigerian people.”

Chelle said the team worked a lot in the last one week sourcing information for his players with lots of video sessions after two training practices.

He said: “I think the victory or the win is normal because in the first half they had only one chance to score.

“We kept the ball in the second half.

“We played two to three systems.

“I am happy now because this is just one game.

“We have some weaknesses and some strengths.

“My job is to think about the game project.”

Post Views: 2