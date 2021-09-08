Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa joins Club 100

Captain Ahmed Musa has joined the exclusive club of Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama, who have won more than 100 caps for Nigeria after he started Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup qualifier in Cape Verde.

The former Leicester City forward, 28, could now go on to surpass the 102 caps record currently held by goalkeeper Enyeama.

His full international career started with his debut in September 2010 against Madagascar, meaning he has now been playing for Nigeria for the past 11 years.

His time with the Eagles has seen him win the 2013 AFCON in South Africa as well as play at two World Cups: in 2014 and 2018.

He also holds the record as the most prolific Nigeria star at the World Cup with four goals.

Musa has also won caps at home-based Eagles, U23 and U20 levels for Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation has promised to give the player the sum of N10 million for the 100 games mark.

The NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, said: “The NFF will give Ahmed Musa N10 million for reaching the 100 caps.

“We will sustain this gesture and honour our players that hit 100 games henceforth.”