Super Eagles’ midfielder, Joe Aribo, once again hit the target as Rangers maintained their perfect Ibrox record as a 4-1 hammering of Dundee United took Steven Gerrard’s team another step closer to the title.

Yet few teams have come as close to sacking Gers on home soil as Micky Mellon’s United, with Allan McGregor forced into a trio of key stops inside the first half an hour.

Rangers made the most of those let-offs as goals from Ianis Hagi, Ryan Kent, Joe Aribo and Alfredo Morelos nudged them to within potentially three games of being crowned champions.

A missed Borna Barisic penalty and late Marc McNulty consolation for the Terrors was not the only disappointment for Gerrard, however, with Ryan Jack seemingly suffering a recurrence of his recent injury woes as he was replaced before half-time.

Leon Balogun was back at right-back after replacing injured Rangers skipper James Tavernier during Thursday’s Europa League thriller in Antwerp.

Jack, Hagi and Kent also returned for the league leaders, with United welcoming back 10-goal top scorer Nicky Clark and Ian Harkes.

Gers’ home record has been built on solid foundations this term – but United really should have rocked Ibrox given the chances they created.

Aribo was proving to be Rangers’ main instigator in attack and demonstrated that again as the Nigeria international drove into the box to shoot, with his effort getting a helpful steer past Siegrist as Hagi simply opened his foot up as the ball made contact with his boot.

Mellon would have urged his men at half-time to make a contest of it by claiming the next goal – but their chances were gone within three minutes of the restart as Aribo marched into the box and unleashed an unstoppable drive into the corner.