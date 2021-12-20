Sunusi Ibrahim targets MLS Cup

After completing a successful first season with CF Montreal, Nigerian striker Sunusi Ibrahim is confident that he has garnered enough experience to set new goals for himself — higher goals.

The first is to become the highest goalscorer in the MLS and the second is to help his maturing team claim the MLS Cup title.

In November, Sunusi helped Montreal win the Canadian Championship trophy, although he spent all 90 minutes of the final on the substitutes bench as the club retained their title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over MLS rivals Toronto FC.

Prior to that, however, the forward had been involved in the two games leading up to the final, particularly so in the semifinal, where he almost scored.

The in-form striker had a perfect chance to open the scoring only 11 minutes into the match. But presented with a one-touch opportunity at the top of the six-yard box, he could only manage to see his shot skied above the net.

Eventually, that game ended in a 0-0 score and Montréal eliminated Ontario’s Forge FC only after a wild penalty shootout to make it to the championship game.

Although Sunusi did not get on the field for that game, he was right there to claim his medal and celebrate with his teammates as the victory party began.

“I felt great and I thank God that made it possible for me,” he told ESPN.

“I am so excited to win something in my first professional season here. This is one of the things that I was dreaming of, to win something outside Nigeria so it was like one of my dreams coming true.”

And while others may have been sulking about not getting a chance to contribute in a marquee game like a cup final, Sunusi was all about the team.

“Of course, I would have loved to play,” he said.

“But whether I play or not, what is important is that the team wins. I am part of the team and the credit goes to each of us because we all contributed along the way and not just those who played in the final.

“But I am proud of the boys who represented us on the field and helped all of us to be champions.”

That trophy marked the first ever for the 19-year-old in only his first season with the Canadian club and now, having got that out of the way, he has set his sights a notch or two higher.

“This is the first step for me. We have a long way to go and now I know more trophies are coming, I will keep on working hard and I know if I do, more will follow,” Ibrahim said.